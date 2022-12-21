See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Joseph, MO
Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They completed their fellowship with Functional & Stereotoetic Surg

Dr. Griffith works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurosurgery in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurosurgery
    802 N Riverside Rd Ste 150, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 271-4025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • University Health Lakewood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Neurostimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Griffith did emergent neurosurgery on my 37 year old son Ryan. July 2022. I am an ER/ICU RN of 40 years. I thank God for this man. On call when it was a dire situation. Thank you!!
    Jean Northup — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659552818
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Functional & Stereotoetic Surg
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurosurgery in Saint Joseph, MO. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

