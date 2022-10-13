Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9650Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest JO Wyatt Clinic1411 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107 Directions (806) 351-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Dr Griffin is THE BEST! He has made me feel comfortable from day one. He takes time to talk to you and to listen to you. He is very knowledgeable and will do what needs to be done. I will recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Stephen Griffin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center--Amarillo
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
