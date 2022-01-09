Overview

Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.