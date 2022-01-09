Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-4200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Began my search for a full Tummy Tuck Surgeon in early 2021. Dr Greenberg was by far the best active listener, honest & straightforward Surgeon I met with. After my initial consult, I set a weight loss goal with his guidance. This would help him provide the best surgical outcome for my body. He was honest, direct and kind. I met my goal & had surgery with Dr in Dec of 21. I’m 3 weeks out of surgery and I AM THRILLED!! Dr., his staff, Nursing and follow up have ALL BEEN PHENOMENAL! My recovery has been very smooth, my tummy is already stunningly better, even with my body of course, still being swollen. Hands down, my first surgery experience and I say NO REGRETS! Dr Greenberg & his staff are tops in the field. THANK YOU TO THE WOODBURY NY OFFICE! You guys are the BEST OF THE BEST!!
About Dr. Stephen Greenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1619032240
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.