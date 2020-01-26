Overview

Dr. Stephen Grabowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.



Dr. Grabowski works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Itasca, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.