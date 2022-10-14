Dr. Stephen Grable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Grable, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Grable, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Grable works at
Locations
Complementary Care Center1504 Roberts Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS A DOCTOR WHO ACTUALLY LISTENS! He took his time to listen to me as a patient and helped me better understand how to get my health back. The STAFF were great at check out and explained how everything worked!
About Dr. Stephen Grable, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003837659
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grable accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grable.
