Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Gorfine works at Manhattan Surgical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manhattan Surgical Associates Llp
    25 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Anal Fistula
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal

Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 11, 2017
Excellent skilled surgeon who really cares about his patients. Please do not hesitate to have a consult with him. I have known him for many years and cannot say enough about how he has helped me!
East Brunswick, NJ — Feb 11, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD
About Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053302067
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Gorfine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorfine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gorfine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gorfine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gorfine works at Manhattan Surgical Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gorfine’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorfine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorfine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorfine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorfine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

