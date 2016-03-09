Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD
Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Stephen W. Gordon MD3131 La Canada St Ste 134, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 242-6900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Merry on Jun 19th, 2015 My experience with Dr. Gordon was amazing. He is knowledgeable, kind, patient and took his time with me throughout the complete process. I am extremely happy with my new breasts thanks to Dr. Gordon :) He removed my saline implants that I had put in around 15 years ago in Hawaii....which I was never really satisfied with the outcome. My new inplants are amazing and feel very natural,.....just like gummy bears. Thank you, Dr. Gordon, for your expertise.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Gea Gonzalez Hospital
- Emory University
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Bedsores and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
