Overview

Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at COMPLETE COSMETIC SURGERY CTR in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Bedsores and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.