Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at COMPLETE COSMETIC SURGERY CTR in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Bedsores and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen W. Gordon MD
    3131 La Canada St Ste 134, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 242-6900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Penetrating Chest Wounds Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Postoperative Abdominal Wound Dehiscence Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093849820
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gea Gonzalez Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at COMPLETE COSMETIC SURGERY CTR in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Bedsores and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

