Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Gollance works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Wayne P.A.968 HAMBURG TPKE, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 208-0600
-
2
Eye Institute North5677 Berkshire Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 Directions (973) 208-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gollance?
Easy appointment procedure followed by a thorough examination. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215996517
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Institute/Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gollance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gollance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gollance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollance works at
Dr. Gollance speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.