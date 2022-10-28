Overview

Dr. Stephen Gollance, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Gollance works at The Eye Institute in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Oak Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.