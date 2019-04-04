See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Stephen Goldman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at Society Hills Ophthalmic Assocs in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Ocular Hypertension and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Society Hill Ophthalmic Associates
    700 Spruce St Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-5311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ocular Hypertension
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ocular Hypertension
Migraine
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Cataract
Chalazion
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Tumor
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Graves' Disease
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Sarcoidosis
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2019
    Great eye doctor!
    — Apr 04, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Goldman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982698619
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll of PA
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Ophthalmology
