Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD

Dentistry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Forked River, NJ. 

Dr. Glawson works at Oral Surgeons Associates in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oral Surgeon Associates
    429 Lacey Rd Ste E, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    University Of Missouri Health Care
    400 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Aug 31, 2017
I am so happy I went to this surgeon. I had two bottom back teeth pulled. The surgeon was so gentle, kind, and concerned with my well being. The office staff was so pleasant. They took me right away on an emergency situation. I am so happy I went here.
Joey Ann Stagaard in Manchester Township, NJ — Aug 31, 2017
About Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • 1972570356
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Glawson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Glawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glawson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

