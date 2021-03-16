Overview

Dr. Stephen Glatz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Glatz works at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.