Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
Pediatrics4525 Waldo Ave, Bronx, NY 10471 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glaser has been seeing 3 generations of my family from my mother/uncle, to myself, down to my son and he’s is number one! Wouldn’t go anywhere else when it comes to pediatrics.
About Dr. Stephen Glaser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Babies Hospital
- Babies Hospital|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
