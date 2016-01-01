Dr. Gillard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Gillard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gillard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Gillard works at
Locations
Plymouth Bay Urology51 Obery St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 732-6770
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Greater Boston Urology LLC910 Washington St Ste 200, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (508) 732-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Gillard, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437166881
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillard has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillard.
