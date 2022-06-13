Overview

Dr. Stephen Gephardt, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Mountain View Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gephardt works at Nevada Pain Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.