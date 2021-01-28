See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Miami, FL
Dr. Stephen George, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen George, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. George works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Spinal Disorders, West Kendall
    13400 SW 120th St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
  3. 3
    Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura
    20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
  4. 4
    Nicklaus Children's Miramar Outpatient Center
    12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-0809
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2021
    In October 2020, Stephen G. George MD performed surgery to correct my granddaughter's scoliosis. The operation was a total success. From the first moment he was very understanding of our fears with such an invasive operation and he immediately gained our trust thanks to his kindness and professionalism. My granddaughter trusted him from the first moment too. Dr. George's assistant deserves five stars also for helping us throughout the process and always being available for our questions before and after the operation and iduring the recovery process. My family will be eternally grateful
    Susana M — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen George, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
