Dr. Stephen George, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. George works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.