Dr. Stephen George, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen George, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their residency with Geisinger Medical Center
Dr. George works at
Arthritis Care Specialist of MD6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 992-7440
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. George is the BEST pediatric rheumatologist! If your child has JRA and you want complete care, straight talk and decades of experience, please choose Dr. George. Dr. George is direct with parents and gentle with children. I appreciate that he mentors medical students and advocates for pediatricians to learn more about JRA and rheumatology. We drove 45 minutes out of DC for his practice, and have recommended him to friends several times since.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1386628055
- Geisinger Medical Center
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
