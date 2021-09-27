See All Rheumatologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Stephen George, MD

Rheumatology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen George, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their residency with Geisinger Medical Center

Dr. George works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis Care Specialist of MD
    Arthritis Care Specialist of MD
6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046
(410) 992-7440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 27, 2021
    Dr. George is the BEST pediatric rheumatologist! If your child has JRA and you want complete care, straight talk and decades of experience, please choose Dr. George. Dr. George is direct with parents and gentle with children. I appreciate that he mentors medical students and advocates for pediatricians to learn more about JRA and rheumatology. We drove 45 minutes out of DC for his practice, and have recommended him to friends several times since.
    Elizabeth S — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen George, MD

    Rheumatology
    English
    1386628055
    Education & Certifications

    Geisinger Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

