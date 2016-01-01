Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Program300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6117
Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-6058
Dermatology Program10 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (617) 355-6117
Dermatology Program300 Longwood Ave # FEGAN6, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6117
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Dermatology
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.