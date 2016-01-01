Overview

Dr. Stephen Gellis, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gellis works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.