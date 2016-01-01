See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Stephen Gee, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Gee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Gee works at STEPHEN S GEE INC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stephen S. Geemd Inc.
    1210 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 538-1179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Stephen Gee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821188590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

