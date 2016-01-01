Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Gee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Gee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Stephen S. Geemd Inc.1210 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 538-1179
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821188590
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.