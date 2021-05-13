Dr. Stephen Geary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Geary, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Geary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Geary works at
Locations
Seven Hawkins200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent first experience with Dr. Geary. I’ve had multiple surgeries on both knees & he advised against anything invasive this time (including cortisone & aspiration) after viewing my X-rays with me, palpating, anterior drawer test, etc. (I have a stubborn patellar effusion after a fall). A lot of docs rush right into MRIs & surgery; he didn’t. Very nice fellow, knows his stuff. Recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Geary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275645749
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geary has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary.
