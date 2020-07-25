Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Locations
Stephen Gauthier, MD8106 N May Ave Ste G, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 286-5606
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Always cordial and professional and approachable. I’m sure there are many fabulous specialists like Dr Gauthier however I would recommend him to friends with no hesitation. I’m about to have my second procedure and can’t wait.
About Dr. Stephen Gauthier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauthier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthier has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Third-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthier.
