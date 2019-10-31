Dr. Stephen Galston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Galston, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Galston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Melissa A Mankoff Lcsw LLC977 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Galston to anyone that is struggling with despair, anxiety, lost hope. Dr. Galston has been key to improving my care for depression and anxiety. Appointments are on time and he listens well and adjusts meds as necessary. I started seeing Dr. Galston 2 years ago when I was severely sleep deprived and depressed. Although I still have many unresolved issues, the meds make a significant difference in my ability to cope with what I can not change.
About Dr. Stephen Galston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Galston. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.