Dr. Stephen Galizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Galizio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Stephen Galizio MD PC555 Turnpike St Ste 41, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 681-4700
Lawrence Health Solutions LLC25 Marston St Apt 105, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 681-4700
North Andover Wellness Center451 Andover St Ste 195, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 681-4700
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Galizio. I have been seeing him for about 20 years and he has always given me excellent care.
About Dr. Stephen Galizio, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588659858
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galizio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galizio has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Galizio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galizio.
