Overview

Dr. Stephen Gale, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Gale works at Portsmouth Regional Hospital - Emergency Department in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.