Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gagliardi works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrical Associates, Inc - SPN
    1565 N Main St Ste 506, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 730-1666
  2. 2
    Obstetrical Associates
    1151 Robeson St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 730-1666
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 01, 2019
    He was informative and willing to help me find out what was causing my problem. He did testing and now I am problem free.
    MA — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    32 years of experience
    English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    1831179894
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagliardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gagliardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gagliardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gagliardi works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gagliardi’s profile.

    Dr. Gagliardi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gagliardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagliardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagliardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagliardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagliardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

