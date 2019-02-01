Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagliardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gagliardi works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrical Associates, Inc - SPN1565 N Main St Ste 506, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 730-1666
-
2
Obstetrical Associates1151 Robeson St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 730-1666Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gagliardi?
He was informative and willing to help me find out what was causing my problem. He did testing and now I am problem free.
About Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1831179894
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gagliardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagliardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagliardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gagliardi works at
Dr. Gagliardi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gagliardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gagliardi speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagliardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagliardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagliardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagliardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.