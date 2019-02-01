Overview

Dr. Stephen Gagliardi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gagliardi works at Obstetrical Associates, Inc in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.