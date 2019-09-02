See All Otolaryngologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Stephen Gadomski, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Gadomski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson U

Dr. Gadomski works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Voorhees
    200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (609) 953-7145
  2. 2
    Regional Ear Nose and Throat Associates
    204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 (856) 778-0559
  3. 3
    Washington Township
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 (856) 602-4000
  4. 4
    Haddonfield
    130 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (856) 602-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2019
    Great Doctor, gives a thorough explanation, very personable
    About Dr. Stephen Gadomski, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1376549832
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson U
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Rutgers University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Gadomski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadomski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gadomski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gadomski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadomski has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadomski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadomski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadomski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadomski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadomski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

