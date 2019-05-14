Dr. Stephen Slade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Slade, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Slade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Locations
Slade & Baker Vision Center3900 Essex Ln Ste 101, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 626-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After my brother had both eyes with lens replacement, he went on and on, how wonderful it was to see again clearly without glasses, I decided last July 2018 to have my lens replaced. After detailed observation at the office, I was a candidate for lens replacement for both eyes, My right was my first surgery, and it was the best investment in my vision. A miracle, now I can go to the store and not use my readers to read the labels. I can see clearly again like I did bac...
About Dr. Stephen Slade, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386693752
Education & Certifications
- Cullen Eye Inst/baylor
- Lsu Eye Center
- U Tex
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Slade works at
