Dr. Stephen Furs, MD
Dr. Stephen Furs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 792-3060
Cary Gastroenterology Associates208 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 816-4948
Cary Office115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Doc Furrs and his assistant were very informative, polite and reassuring that they will get my problem figured out.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University Nc School Med
- U Conn Sch Med
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Furs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furs has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Furs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.