Dr. Stephen Furs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Furs works at Cary Gastroenterology Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.