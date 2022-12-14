See All Gastroenterologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Stephen Furs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Furs, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Furs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Furs works at Cary Gastroenterology Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
6 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD
6 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3060
  2. 2
    Cary Gastroenterology Associates
    208 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 816-4948
  3. 3
    Cary Office
    115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 816-4948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Furs?

    Dec 14, 2022
    Doc Furrs and his assistant were very informative, polite and reassuring that they will get my problem figured out.
    Judith — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Furs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Furs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Furs to family and friends

    Dr. Furs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Furs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Furs, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Furs, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316039035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Nc School Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Conn Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Furs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furs has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Furs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Furs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.