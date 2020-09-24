See All Otolaryngologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Stephen Froman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Froman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
2 (48)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Froman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Dr. Froman works at Froman, Orsini, Rago & Associates in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA and Beaver, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
2 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Specialists of Western PA
    301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 202, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 741-2122
  2. 2
    Ent & Allergy Specialists of Western Pa, P.c.
    25 Heckel Rd Ste 202, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 771-0416
  3. 3
    Ent & Allergy Specialists of Western Pa, P.c.
    337 State Ave, Beaver, PA 15009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 775-6602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Froman?

    Sep 24, 2020
    the women in the office Sally & Lori are always very friendly and helpful. Dr froman is very nice and professional. An office which I font mind visiting especially its on a weekly basis for allergy shots....these shots have been very successful in my health. Thank you team!!!!
    Kimberly frattini — Sep 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Froman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Froman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Froman to family and friends

    Dr. Froman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Froman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Froman, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Froman, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649245200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Pittsburgh-Eye Ear Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Froman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Froman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Froman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Froman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Froman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Froman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Froman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Froman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Froman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Froman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Froman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.