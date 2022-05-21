Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Friedman, MD
Dr. Stephen Friedman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Naples Day Surgery South311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-6711
Jaffe Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 331-8551Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
South Naples Office150 Tamiami Trl N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 331-8551
Naples Day Surgery LLC11161 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 598-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick in and out, friendly staff, excellent listeners and cured me!
About Dr. Stephen Friedman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912998808
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
