Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Stephen Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Friedman works at Stephen J Friedman MD PC in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Stephen J Friedman MD PC
    16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 986-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 22, 2017
    I have a lot of faith in dr. Freidman. I know he's well-trained, and has the latest equipment to keep my skin healthy. Super friendly knowledgeable doctor. His explanations of procedures and products used are always in-depth and extensive.
    Mike Bey in Arroyo Grande — Mar 22, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Friedman, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1578529806
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Friedman works at Stephen J Friedman MD PC in Encino, CA.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dermatitis, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

