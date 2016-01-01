See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Frempong Jr works at Atrium Health Myers Park in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sonja Grigg, MD
Dr. Sonja Grigg, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Faye Campbell, MD
Dr. Faye Campbell, MD
4 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Iveta Swaim, MD
Dr. Iveta Swaim, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Health Myers Park
    1350 S Kings Dr Fl 3, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1242
  2. 2
    920 Church St N Ste 255B, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-1331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Muscle Weakness
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Muscle Weakness
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Frempong Jr?

Photo: Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frempong Jr to family and friends

Dr. Frempong Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Frempong Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr.

About Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053817791
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frempong Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frempong Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frempong Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frempong Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frempong Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Frempong Jr?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.