Dr. Stephen Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.