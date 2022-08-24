Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD
Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Center for Sight, PC7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 546-7140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
So very kind and helpful. My grandfather came in due to loss of vison. Diagnosed with cataracts but before we moved further with that, he was to go straight to the ER per Dr. Franklin. He had 3 blockages and was fixing to have a heart attack. Wonderful doctor!!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ophthalmology
