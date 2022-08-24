Overview

Dr. Stephen Franklin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.