Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Steven Fochios, MD117 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 861-4278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Steve Fochios for decades. I can attest to the depth of his knowledge, the wide range of his skills, and the sincerity of his care. He's the best.
About Dr. Stephen Fochios, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 46 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fochios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fochios accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fochios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fochios works at
Dr. Fochios speaks Greek.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Fochios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fochios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fochios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fochios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.