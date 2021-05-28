Dr. Stephen Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Flores, MD
Dr. Stephen Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Orthopedics3506 21st St Ste 507, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0727
- Covenant Medical Center
Dr. Flores is extremely skilled, informative, and patient. He takes great care in ensuring all questions are answered. He and his A+ staff left me feeling confident I was in great hands from day 1.
About Dr. Stephen Flores, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
