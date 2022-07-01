Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Mri of Arizona2601 N 3rd St Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 265-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Of the staff, the young woman who got my vitals was friendly. Front desk and check, not so much. I missed 3 appointments and got the boot. I never booted anyone from my practice for missing an appointment. I realize that people forget or have problems. They still deserve the best care I can provide.
About Dr. Stephen Flitman, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- 1023018223
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
