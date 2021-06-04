Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 745 S Milledge Ave Ste 1A, Athens, GA 30605 Directions (470) 795-7681
Atlanta Addictive Disease and Psychiatry Medicine Assoc.5965 Parkway North Blvd Ste C, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-5700
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am beyond happy with the team at Georgia Behavioral Health in Athens! The office staff has consistently been friendly and approachable. Dr. Fleming is a great, caring doctor who is able to listen and make dependable decisions. Best treatment I have ever received, by far!
About Dr. Stephen Fleming, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
