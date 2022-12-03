Dr. Stephen Fitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Fitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Fitch, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1538109574
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Kalamazoo Ctr for Med Studies
- Kalamazoo Ctr for Med Studies
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Dr. Fitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fitch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.