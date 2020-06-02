See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Stephen Fink, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Fink, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Fink works at Newport Faces Cosmetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Stephen H. Fink
    180 Newport Center Dr Ste 160, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 566-1032
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Fink, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871581413
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • McLaren Oakland Formerly Poh Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • St John/Oakland Gen Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Wheaton College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Fink, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fink works at Newport Faces Cosmetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fink’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

