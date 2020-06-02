Dr. Stephen Fink, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Fink, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Stephen H. Fink180 Newport Center Dr Ste 160, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 566-1032Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fink is a wonderful trustworthy person. Very knowledgeable. Very talented. A true artist!
About Dr. Stephen Fink, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- McLaren Oakland Formerly Poh Medical Center
- St John/Oakland Gen Hosp
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Wheaton College
