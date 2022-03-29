See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Finberg works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases
    6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-7211
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Shortness of Breath
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasomotor Rhinitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2022
    I came to Dr. Stephen Finberg with shortness of breath after an E.R. visit about a month previously . From his friendly and efficient reception and medical staff to the time and care he took getting to know me and my situation, I couldn’t possibly be more pleased or impressed with this practice. They were also quick in responding to some drug coverage issues I was having in filling my prescription. I so appreciated this as sometimes it takes 1-2 days with other doctors to hear back from a left message.
    Pamela Sorensen — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1285626374
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA/Wadsworth Va Medical Center-Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine, Allergy/Immunology
    Residency
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Stephen Finberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finberg works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Finberg’s profile.

    Dr. Finberg has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Finberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

