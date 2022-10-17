See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
General Surgery
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Dr. Ferzoco works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Atrius Health, Harvard Vanguard Kenmore
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    DMA Dedham
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Wound Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Umbilical Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Oct 17, 2022
    Visited Dr. Ferzoco for minor surgery in September. Whole experience was pleasant and professional. The doctor followed up with a phone call to deliver results and discuss next steps. Office staff and nurse were very warm and friendly. Would not hesitate to recommend !
    Susan Mazzarella — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1508823808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferzoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ferzoco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferzoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferzoco has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferzoco on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferzoco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferzoco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferzoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferzoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

