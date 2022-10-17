Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferzoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.
Dr. Ferzoco works at
Locations
Atrius Health, Harvard Vanguard Kenmore133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 657-6495Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
DMA Dedham1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 329-1400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr. Ferzoco for minor surgery in September. Whole experience was pleasant and professional. The doctor followed up with a phone call to deliver results and discuss next steps. Office staff and nurse were very warm and friendly. Would not hesitate to recommend !
About Dr. Stephen Ferzoco, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508823808
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferzoco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferzoco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferzoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferzoco has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferzoco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferzoco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferzoco.
