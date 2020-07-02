Overview

Dr. Stephen Ferraro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferraro works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.