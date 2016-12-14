See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, IA
Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Feltz works at E J Mckeever Clinic in Knoxville, IA with other offices in Ankeny, IA and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville
    1202 W Howard St, Knoxville, IA 50138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 288-3287
  2. 2
    Ankeny Office
    800 E 1st St Ste W220, Ankeny, IA 50021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 288-3287
  3. 3
    Pleasant Hill
    5900 E University Ave Ste 301, Des Moines, IA 50327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 288-3287
  4. 4
    Surgery Center of Des Moines East
    717 Lyon St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 266-3140
  5. 5
    Main office
    330 Laurel St Ste 1100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 288-3287

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 14, 2016
    I can't say enough good things about this doctor and his entire staff. I originally went to him for treatment of a bladder issue. Because he is thorough and professional, he was able to diagnose me with cancer, despite the fact that I never had any symptoms. Because of the rating of the cancer, he referred me to an oncologist but without his timely intervention, my cancer may have developed into a life-threatening condition instead of a treatable one.
    Margie F. in Des Moines, IA — Dec 14, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417055641
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • IN U
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Feltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feltz has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

