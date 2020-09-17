Dr. Stephen Felton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Felton, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Felton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1445 Old McDonough Hwy SE, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 922-9222
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felton?
Everything about the experience was great. He listened and spent a lot of time understanding my situation. My status has improved after just a couple days!
About Dr. Stephen Felton, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841285327
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.