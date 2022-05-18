Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD
Dr. Stephen Farmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
Stephen J. Farmer, M.D.3001 Airport Fwy Ste A, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 571-6863
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
I transferred to Dr. Farmer in the middle of my pregnancy, and I am so glad that I did. While they are professional it doesn't feel like you are walking into a doctor's office but a home. The environment makes you feels safe and familiar and the staff act more like a family than co-workers. My pregnancy went on without a hitch thanks to them.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer speaks Hindi, Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
