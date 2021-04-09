Dr. Stephen Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Falk, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Falk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Columbia University Nyc and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Obstetrics & Gynecology PA17 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-3703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Falk’s since the mid-1980s. He has always been a very caring physician. He takes the time to talk to you during your appointment and I am glad he has not retired yet!
About Dr. Stephen Falk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Ny
- Mt Sinai Hospital Ny
- Columbia University Nyc
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falk has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.