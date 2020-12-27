Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelisti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD
Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Evangelisti works at
Dr. Stephen M. Evangelisti and Medical Spa1901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 2, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 325-1120
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Evangelisti and his staff are amazing. Michele C. greets you when you first arrive. Michele C. is a true GIFT to this world! Her smile and personality light you up and make you feel so at ease and comfortable. She is truly beautiful inside and out! Dr. E has a MAGIC about him that makes you feel so comfortable: his kindness and genuine ability to talk with you is so embracing. Sometimes you meet people and they are not only exceptional at their trade but, but they are ONE in a billion! Thank you Dr. E for your special gifts! I’m humbled and so grateful! Stay Cool!
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326092107
- Strong Meml
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Strong Meml Hosps
- University of Rochester Med Sch
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Evangelisti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelisti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelisti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelisti has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelisti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelisti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelisti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelisti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelisti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.