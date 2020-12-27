Overview

Dr. Stephen Evangelisti, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Evangelisti works at Dr. Stephen M. Evangelisti and Medical Spa in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.