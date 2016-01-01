Overview

Dr. Stephen Eskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Eskin works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, ME with other offices in Miami, FL and Manitowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.