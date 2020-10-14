Overview

Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Erosa works at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.