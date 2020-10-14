See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Erosa works at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. John's Riverside Hospital
    967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 964-4444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    St. John's Riverside Medical Group
    1088 N BROADWAY, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 849-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2020
    This physician was wonderful. I will recommend him to my family and friends.
    Caroline Hilton — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO
    About Dr. Stephen Erosa, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760825210
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Widener University
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

