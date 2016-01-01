Dr. Stephen Eppes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Eppes, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Eppes, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Eppes works at
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
About Dr. Stephen Eppes, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1689765976
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Eppes works at
